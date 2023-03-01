Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.17x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.49. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) by analysts is $28.33, which is $1.39 above the current market price. The public float for URBN is 60.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.82% of that float. On March 01, 2023, the average trading volume of URBN was 1.62M shares.

URBN) stock’s latest price update

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN)’s stock price has increased by 0.34 compared to its previous closing price of 26.86. However, the company has seen a 1.74% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/24/22 that Urban Outfitters Stock Slips on Higher Discounts and Inventory

URBN’s Market Performance

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) has experienced a 1.74% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.71% rise in the past month, and a -4.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.61% for URBN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.71% for URBN stock, with a simple moving average of 15.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URBN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URBN stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for URBN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for URBN in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $23 based on the research report published on June 17th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see URBN reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for URBN stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on May 27th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to URBN, setting the target price at $29 in the report published on April 01st of the previous year.

URBN Trading at 1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares surge +1.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URBN rose by +1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.44. In addition, Urban Outfitters Inc. saw 13.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URBN starting from Hayne Azeez, who sale 4,095 shares at the price of $25.02 back on Nov 14. After this action, Hayne Azeez now owns 0 shares of Urban Outfitters Inc., valued at $102,457 using the latest closing price.

Conforti Frank, the Co-President & COO of Urban Outfitters Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Conforti Frank is holding 25,960 shares at $250,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.98 for the present operating margin

+32.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urban Outfitters Inc. stands at +6.83. Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

To sum up, Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.