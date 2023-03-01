Unum Group (UNM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM)’s stock price has increased by 0.66 compared to its previous closing price of 44.26. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/13/21 that Airbnb, Apache, Biogen: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Right Now?

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.85x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Unum Group (UNM) by analysts is $48.00, which is $2.53 above the current market price. The public float for UNM is 198.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.46% of that float. On March 01, 2023, the average trading volume of UNM was 1.40M shares.

UNM’s Market Performance

UNM stock saw an increase of 5.67% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.19% and a quarterly increase of 7.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.57% for Unum Group (UNM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.71% for UNM stock, with a simple moving average of 14.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UNM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for UNM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for UNM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $43 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNM reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for UNM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 16th, 2022.

UNM Trading at 7.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +8.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNM rose by +5.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.72. In addition, Unum Group saw 8.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNM starting from Bhasin Puneet, who sale 10,725 shares at the price of $41.03 back on Nov 18. After this action, Bhasin Puneet now owns 57,217 shares of Unum Group, valued at $440,047 using the latest closing price.

Pyne Christopher W, the EVP, Group Benefits of Unum Group, sale 5,400 shares at $45.02 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that Pyne Christopher W is holding 45,381 shares at $243,092 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Unum Group stands at +10.98. Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Unum Group (UNM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.