United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.37x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.62. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) by analysts is $287.58, which is $42.23 above the current market price. The public float for UTHR is 44.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.18% of that float. On March 01, 2023, the average trading volume of UTHR was 399.34K shares.

UTHR) stock’s latest price update

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.36 compared to its previous closing price of 246.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.61% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UTHR’s Market Performance

United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) has experienced a -3.61% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.25% drop in the past month, and a -8.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.59% for UTHR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.13% for UTHR stock, with a simple moving average of 3.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UTHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UTHR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for UTHR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UTHR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $320 based on the research report published on December 06th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UTHR reach a price target of $230. The rating they have provided for UTHR stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to UTHR, setting the target price at $288 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

UTHR Trading at -6.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.69%, as shares sank -4.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTHR fell by -3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $253.36. In addition, United Therapeutics Corporation saw -11.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UTHR starting from ROTHBLATT MARTINE A, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $249.14 back on Feb 27. After this action, ROTHBLATT MARTINE A now owns 130 shares of United Therapeutics Corporation, valued at $1,993,111 using the latest closing price.

ROTHBLATT MARTINE A, the CHAIRPERSON & CEO of United Therapeutics Corporation, sale 8,000 shares at $249.27 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that ROTHBLATT MARTINE A is holding 130 shares at $1,994,163 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UTHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.17 for the present operating margin

+92.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Therapeutics Corporation stands at +37.56. Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 12.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.85.

Conclusion

To sum up, United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.