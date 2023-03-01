Understanding the 6.75% Volatility Levels of NeoGenomics Inc.’s (NEO) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) has gone up by 28.14% for the week, with a 46.39% rise in the past month and a 64.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.75% for NEO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 27.89% for NEO stock, with a simple moving average of 71.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for NEO is also noteworthy at 1.15. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for NEO is $20.20, which is $2.42 above than the current price. The public float for NEO is 122.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.65% of that float. The average trading volume of NEO on March 01, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

NEO) stock’s latest price update

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO)’s stock price has increased by 4.72 compared to its previous closing price of 16.09. However, the company has seen a 28.14% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/22/22 that NeoGenomics Stock Is Downgraded. A ‘Turnaround Appears Daunting.’

Analysts’ Opinion of NEO

The stock of NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) has gone up by 28.14% for the week, with a 46.39% rise in the past month and a 64.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.75% for NEO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 27.89% for NEO stock, with a simple moving average of 71.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEO stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for NEO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NEO in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $20 based on the research report published on February 24th of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEO reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for NEO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 01st, 2023.

NEO Trading at 46.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.38%, as shares surge +48.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEO rose by +28.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +128.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.45. In addition, NeoGenomics Inc. saw 82.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEO starting from Bonello William, who sale 3,209 shares at the price of $18.29 back on Mar 07. After this action, Bonello William now owns 98,516 shares of NeoGenomics Inc., valued at $58,693 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.04 for the present operating margin

+36.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for NeoGenomics Inc. stands at -28.30. Equity return is now at value -13.90, with -8.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.73.

Conclusion

In summary, NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.