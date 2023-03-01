Understanding the 6.28% Volatility Levels of DouYu International Holdings Limited’s (DOYU) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, DOYU stock has gone down by -9.42%, with a monthly decline of -35.57% and a quarterly surge of 8.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.28% for DouYu International Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -21.73% for DOYU stock, with a simple moving average of -4.67% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) is $10.54, which is $0.36 above the current market price. The public float for DOYU is 304.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.56% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DOYU on March 01, 2023 was 1.55M shares.

DOYU) stock’s latest price update

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: DOYU)’s stock price has decreased by -5.30 compared to its previous closing price of 1.32. However, the company has experienced a -9.42% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOYU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOYU stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for DOYU by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for DOYU in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $1.10 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOYU reach a price target of $1.20. The rating they have provided for DOYU stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 14th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to DOYU, setting the target price at $3.30 in the report published on December 27th of the previous year.

DOYU Trading at -21.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOYU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.61%, as shares sank -30.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOYU fell by -9.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5690. In addition, DouYu International Holdings Limited saw -10.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DOYU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.95 for the present operating margin

+11.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for DouYu International Holdings Limited stands at -6.35. Equity return is now at value -5.90, with -4.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.91.

Conclusion

To put it simply, DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.