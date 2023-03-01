Understanding the 4.72% Volatility Levels of Clear Secure Inc.’s (YOU) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) has seen a 9.40% increase in the past week, with a -0.93% drop in the past month, and a -4.47% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.72% for YOU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.17% for YOU stock, with a simple moving average of 15.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for YOU is $34.00, which is $3.26 above the current price. The public float for YOU is 68.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 17.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YOU on March 01, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

YOU) stock’s latest price update

Clear Secure Inc. (NYSE: YOU)’s stock price has increased by 0.82 compared to its previous closing price of 30.49. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/16/21 that Nio, Halliburton, Roblox: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Analysts’ Opinion of YOU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YOU stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for YOU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for YOU in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $40 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YOU reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for YOU stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 03rd, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to YOU, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on July 26th of the previous year.

YOU Trading at 4.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YOU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares sank -0.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YOU rose by +9.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.78. In addition, Clear Secure Inc. saw 12.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YOU starting from GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., who sale 1,801,352 shares at the price of $29.00 back on Jan 26. After this action, GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. now owns 4,861,120 shares of Clear Secure Inc., valued at $52,239,208 using the latest closing price.

GAPCO AIV Interholdco (AC), L., the 10% Owner of Clear Secure Inc., sale 1,801,352 shares at $29.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 26, which means that GAPCO AIV Interholdco (AC), L. is holding 4,861,120 shares at $52,239,208 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YOU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.71 for the present operating margin

+53.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clear Secure Inc. stands at -14.42. Equity return is now at value -25.10, with -8.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.