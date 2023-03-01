Understanding the 1.68% Volatility Levels of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.’s (MMC) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) has gone down by -1.09% for the week, with a -5.80% drop in the past month and a -5.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.68% for MMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.36% for MMC stock, with a simple moving average of -0.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC) is above average at 26.89x. The 36-month beta value for MMC is also noteworthy at 0.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for MMC is $184.71, which is $22.86 above than the current price. The public float for MMC is 490.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.66% of that float. The average trading volume of MMC on March 01, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

MMC) stock’s latest price update

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE: MMC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.06 compared to its previous closing price of 162.23. However, the company has seen a -1.09% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMC

The stock of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) has gone down by -1.09% for the week, with a -5.80% drop in the past month and a -5.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.68% for MMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.36% for MMC stock, with a simple moving average of -0.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMC stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for MMC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MMC in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $175 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MMC reach a price target of $168. The rating they have provided for MMC stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on January 20th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to MMC, setting the target price at $178 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

MMC Trading at -4.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares sank -5.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMC fell by -1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $169.04. In addition, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. saw -2.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMC starting from FANJUL OSCAR, who sale 2,900 shares at the price of $173.70 back on Feb 08. After this action, FANJUL OSCAR now owns 75,447 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., valued at $503,731 using the latest closing price.

FANJUL OSCAR, the Director of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., sale 5,750 shares at $171.96 during a trade that took place back on Feb 03, which means that FANJUL OSCAR is holding 78,347 shares at $988,798 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.94 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. stands at +14.80. Equity return is now at value 29.20, with 9.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.