UGI Corporation (UGI) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of UGI Corporation (UGI) has gone down by -2.41% for the week, with a -6.48% drop in the past month and a -6.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.87% for UGI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.61% for UGI stock, with a simple moving average of -3.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) Right Now?

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for UGI is at 1.09.

The public float for UGI is 208.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.70% of that float. The average trading volume for UGI on March 01, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI)’s stock price has decreased by -1.25 compared to its previous closing price of 37.70. however, the company has experienced a -2.41% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UGI stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for UGI by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for UGI in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $39 based on the research report published on January 18th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UGI reach a price target of $41, previously predicting the price at $43. The rating they have provided for UGI stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to UGI, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on March 07th of the previous year.

UGI Trading at -4.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares sank -4.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGI fell by -2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.35. In addition, UGI Corporation saw 0.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UGI starting from HERMANCE FRANK S, who sale 12,750 shares at the price of $38.84 back on Dec 01. After this action, HERMANCE FRANK S now owns 465,000 shares of UGI Corporation, valued at $495,210 using the latest closing price.

Gaudiosi Monica M, the VP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary of UGI Corporation, sale 75,000 shares at $35.31 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Gaudiosi Monica M is holding 61,109 shares at $2,648,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.43 for the present operating margin

+24.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for UGI Corporation stands at +10.61. Equity return is now at value 3.80, with 1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, UGI Corporation (UGI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.