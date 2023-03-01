Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) by analysts is $1.50, which is $1.12 above the current market price. The public float for TRKA is 31.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 40.38% of that float. On March 01, 2023, the average trading volume of TRKA was 30.85M shares.

TRKA) stock’s latest price update

Troika Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA)’s stock price has decreased by -2.27 compared to its previous closing price of 0.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 51.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TRKA’s Market Performance

Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) has seen a 51.92% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 101.89% gain in the past month and a 138.26% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.09% for TRKA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 53.83% for TRKA stock, with a simple moving average of -16.46% for the last 200 days.

TRKA Trading at 110.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRKA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.26%, as shares surge +83.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +268.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRKA rose by +54.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2582. In addition, Troika Media Group Inc. saw 230.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRKA starting from Coates Peter, who purchase 500,000 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Jul 18. After this action, Coates Peter now owns 10,591,710 shares of Troika Media Group Inc., valued at $398,050 using the latest closing price.

Coates Peter, the 10% Owner of Troika Media Group Inc., purchase 9,082 shares at $0.93 during a trade that took place back on Jun 21, which means that Coates Peter is holding 10,091,710 shares at $8,491 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRKA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.26 for the present operating margin

+21.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Troika Media Group Inc. stands at -33.24. Equity return is now at value -222.50, with -21.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

To sum up, Troika Media Group Inc. (TRKA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.