Trimble Inc. (TRMB) Stock Experiences -10.26% Monthly Change

In the past week, TRMB stock has gone down by -2.00%, with a monthly decline of -10.26% and a quarterly plunge of -11.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.61% for Trimble Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.52% for TRMB stock, with a simple moving average of -12.36% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB) is above average at 28.99x. The 36-month beta value for TRMB is also noteworthy at 1.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TRMB is $67.06, which is $12.73 above than the current price. The public float for TRMB is 245.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.94% of that float. The average trading volume of TRMB on March 01, 2023 was 1.25M shares.

TRMB) stock’s latest price update

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ: TRMB)’s stock price has increased by 0.75 compared to its previous closing price of 51.67. however, the company has experienced a -2.00% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/23/21 that BlackBerry, Lucid, Nike: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Analysts’ Opinion of TRMB

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRMB reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $82. The rating they have provided for TRMB stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 08th, 2022.

TRMB Trading at -3.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares sank -8.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRMB fell by -2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.04. In addition, Trimble Inc. saw 2.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRMB starting from PAINTER ROBERT G, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $55.41 back on Feb 16. After this action, PAINTER ROBERT G now owns 150,752 shares of Trimble Inc., valued at $277,061 using the latest closing price.

MATTHEWS DARRYL R, the SVP & Sector Head of Trimble Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $71.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 18, which means that MATTHEWS DARRYL R is holding 38,136 shares at $285,204 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.72 for the present operating margin

+56.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trimble Inc. stands at +12.23. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 6.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Trimble Inc. (TRMB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.