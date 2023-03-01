Trading Update: Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Stock Endures 2.25% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Valley National Bancorp (VLY) has gone down by -2.85% for the week, with a 1.31% rise in the past month and a -8.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.25% for VLY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.49% for VLY stock, with a simple moving average of -0.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) Right Now?

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.18x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Valley National Bancorp (VLY) by analysts is $13.45, which is $2.07 above the current market price. The public float for VLY is 499.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.91% of that float. On March 01, 2023, the average trading volume of VLY was 2.70M shares.

VLY) stock’s latest price update

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY)’s stock price has decreased by -0.60 compared to its previous closing price of 11.65. However, the company has experienced a -2.85% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLY stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for VLY by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for VLY in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $14 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VLY reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for VLY stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

VLY Trading at -0.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +1.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLY fell by -2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.13. In addition, Valley National Bancorp saw 2.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLY starting from ABRAMSON ANDREW B, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $11.90 back on Feb 21. After this action, ABRAMSON ANDREW B now owns 212,062 shares of Valley National Bancorp, valued at $71,400 using the latest closing price.

WILLIAMS SIDNEY S, the Director of Valley National Bancorp, purchase 208 shares at $12.12 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that WILLIAMS SIDNEY S is holding 10,854 shares at $2,521 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLY

Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Valley National Bancorp (VLY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.