Trading Update: Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) Stock Endures 1.77% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) has seen a -1.27% decrease in the past week, with a -7.34% drop in the past month, and a -16.52% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.77% for NDAQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.72% for NDAQ stock, with a simple moving average of -4.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) Right Now?

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for NDAQ is at 0.96. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NDAQ is $64.29, which is $8.18 above the current market price. The public float for NDAQ is 341.02M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.60% of that float. The average trading volume for NDAQ on March 01, 2023 was 2.25M shares.

NDAQ) stock’s latest price update

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ)’s stock price has decreased by -0.51 compared to its previous closing price of 56.35. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/25/23 that Nasdaq Stock Tumbles on Decline in Index Revenue

Analysts’ Opinion of NDAQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NDAQ stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for NDAQ by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NDAQ in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $60 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to NDAQ, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

NDAQ Trading at -7.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NDAQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares sank -6.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NDAQ fell by -1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.66. In addition, Nasdaq Inc. saw -8.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NDAQ starting from Smith Bryan Everard, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $57.06 back on Feb 23. After this action, Smith Bryan Everard now owns 56,083 shares of Nasdaq Inc., valued at $342,360 using the latest closing price.

SKULE JEREMY, the Executive Vice President of Nasdaq Inc., sale 2,100 shares at $57.93 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that SKULE JEREMY is holding 70,467 shares at $121,653 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NDAQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.94 for the present operating margin

+53.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nasdaq Inc. stands at +18.07. Equity return is now at value 18.90, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.