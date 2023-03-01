Trading Update: Lionheart III Corp (LION) Stock Endures 26.23% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Lionheart III Corp (LION) has gone up by 86.25% for the week, with a 23.81% rise in the past month and a 28.71% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 64.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 26.23% for LION. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 59.92% for LION stock, with a simple moving average of 32.48% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lionheart III Corp (NASDAQ: LION) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LION is 9.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.38% of that float. On March 01, 2023, the average trading volume of LION was 65.86K shares.

LION) stock’s latest price update

Lionheart III Corp (NASDAQ: LION)’s stock price has decreased by -10.96 compared to its previous closing price of 14.60. However, the company has experienced a 86.25% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

LION Trading at 38.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LION to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 64.42%, as shares surge +37.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LION rose by +100.43%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.32. In addition, Lionheart III Corp saw 27.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LION

Equity return is now at value -2.90, with -2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.80.

Conclusion

To sum up, Lionheart III Corp (LION) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.