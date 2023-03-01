Trading Update: Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Stock Endures 1.61% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, EA stock has gone down by -0.96%, with a monthly decline of -13.91% and a quarterly plunge of -14.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.61% for Electronic Arts Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.89% for EA stock, with a simple moving average of -11.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is 29.94x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EA is 0.85. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) is $132.02, which is $20.9 above the current market price. The public float for EA is 272.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.47% of that float. On March 01, 2023, EA’s average trading volume was 2.34M shares.

EA) stock’s latest price update

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA)’s stock price has decreased by -0.14 compared to its previous closing price of 111.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.96% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported 11 hours ago that The Best 5 and Worst 5 Nasdaq 100 Stocks in February

Analysts’ Opinion of EA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EA stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for EA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EA in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $125 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EA reach a price target of $130, previously predicting the price at $155. The rating they have provided for EA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 01st, 2023.

EA Trading at -7.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.98%, as shares sank -13.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EA fell by -0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $113.34. In addition, Electronic Arts Inc. saw -9.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EA starting from Bruzzo Chris, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $114.47 back on Feb 01. After this action, Bruzzo Chris now owns 13,719 shares of Electronic Arts Inc., valued at $228,935 using the latest closing price.

Miele Laura, the Chief Operating Officer of Electronic Arts Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $114.47 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Miele Laura is holding 29,582 shares at $171,704 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.30 for the present operating margin

+71.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Electronic Arts Inc. stands at +11.26. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 7.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.