Tidewater Inc. (TDW): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tidewater Inc. (TDW) is $48.00, which is -$5.84 below the current market price. The public float for TDW is 49.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TDW on March 01, 2023 was 737.90K shares.

TDW) stock’s latest price update

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW)’s stock price has increased by 7.93 compared to its previous closing price of 45.25. However, the company has seen a gain of 13.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TDW’s Market Performance

TDW’s stock has risen by 13.93% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.92% and a quarterly rise of 61.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.97% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.73% for Tidewater Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.59% for TDW stock, with a simple moving average of 70.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TDW stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for TDW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TDW in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $42 based on the research report published on September 06th of the previous year 2022.

TDW Trading at 22.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.65% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.97%, as shares surge +15.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDW rose by +13.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +140.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.48. In addition, Tidewater Inc. saw 32.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TDW starting from ROBOTTI ROBERT, who purchase 21,488 shares at the price of $29.67 back on Nov 28. After this action, ROBOTTI ROBERT now owns 3,036,296 shares of Tidewater Inc., valued at $637,566 using the latest closing price.

ROBOTTI ROBERT, the Director of Tidewater Inc., purchase 25,300 shares at $30.34 during a trade that took place back on Nov 25, which means that ROBOTTI ROBERT is holding 3,014,808 shares at $767,688 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.41 for the present operating margin

-2.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tidewater Inc. stands at -34.76. Equity return is now at value -9.10, with -6.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tidewater Inc. (TDW) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.