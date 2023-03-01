The Volatility of HEICO Corporation’s (HEI) Stock: A -5.40% Ratio for the Week

The stock of HEICO Corporation (HEI) has seen a -5.40% decrease in the past week, with a -2.72% drop in the past month, and a 1.86% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.83% for HEI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.64% for HEI stock, with a simple moving average of 8.31% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI) is above average at 65.01x. The 36-month beta value for HEI is also noteworthy at 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The public float for HEI is 116.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.08% of that float. The average trading volume of HEI on March 01, 2023 was 340.74K shares.

HEI) stock’s latest price update

HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI)’s stock price has decreased by -5.21 compared to its previous closing price of 174.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -5.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/16/21 that Plug Power, Rivian, Roblox, Adobe: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Analysts’ Opinion of HEI

The stock of HEICO Corporation (HEI) has seen a -5.40% decrease in the past week, with a -2.72% drop in the past month, and a 1.86% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.83% for HEI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.64% for HEI stock, with a simple moving average of 8.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HEI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HEI stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HEI by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for HEI in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $172 based on the research report published on December 12th of the previous year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HEI reach a price target of $175, previously predicting the price at $150. The rating they have provided for HEI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 24th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to HEI, setting the target price at $185 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

HEI Trading at 0.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -2.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEI fell by -5.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $173.44. In addition, HEICO Corporation saw 7.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HEI starting from SCHRIESHEIM ALAN, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $167.33 back on Jan 25. After this action, SCHRIESHEIM ALAN now owns 115,331 shares of HEICO Corporation, valued at $2,509,912 using the latest closing price.

HENRIQUES ADOLFO, the Director of HEICO Corporation, purchase 1,385 shares at $157.07 during a trade that took place back on Jan 10, which means that HENRIQUES ADOLFO is holding 4,624 shares at $217,535 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HEI

Equity return is now at value 14.40, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, HEICO Corporation (HEI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.