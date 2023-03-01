The Toro Company (TTC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.25 compared to its previous closing price of 110.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.70% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) Right Now?

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TTC is at 0.73.

The average price suggested by analysts for TTC is $123.00, which is $17.23 above the current market price. The public float for TTC is 103.86M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.20% of that float. The average trading volume for TTC on March 01, 2023 was 603.05K shares.

TTC’s Market Performance

The stock of The Toro Company (TTC) has seen a -0.70% decrease in the past week, with a 0.60% rise in the past month, and a -0.87% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.98% for TTC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.16% for TTC stock, with a simple moving average of 15.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTC stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for TTC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TTC in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $130 based on the research report published on December 23rd of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to TTC, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on October 27th of the previous year.

TTC Trading at -1.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +1.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTC fell by -0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.82. In addition, The Toro Company saw -2.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTC starting from JANEY GREGORY S, who sale 1,630 shares at the price of $115.31 back on Jan 11. After this action, JANEY GREGORY S now owns 2,708 shares of The Toro Company, valued at $187,955 using the latest closing price.

DAHL AMY E, the VP, GC and Corporate Secretary of The Toro Company, sale 4,460 shares at $116.15 during a trade that took place back on Jan 10, which means that DAHL AMY E is holding 18,706 shares at $518,042 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.76 for the present operating margin

+33.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Toro Company stands at +9.83. Equity return is now at value 35.60, with 12.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Toro Company (TTC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.