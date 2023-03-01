The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM) is above average at 27.67x. The 36-month beta value for SJM is also noteworthy at 0.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SJM is $151.75, which is $3.53 above than the current price. The public float for SJM is 101.92M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.62% of that float. The average trading volume of SJM on March 01, 2023 was 840.98K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

SJM) stock’s latest price update

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE: SJM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.11 compared to its previous closing price of 148.06. However, the company has experienced a -1.41% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SJM’s Market Performance

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) has experienced a -1.41% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.42% drop in the past month, and a -2.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.66% for SJM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.99% for SJM stock, with a simple moving average of 4.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SJM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SJM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SJM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SJM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $155 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SJM reach a price target of $158. The rating they have provided for SJM stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 20th, 2022.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Underperform” to SJM, setting the target price at $138 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

SJM Trading at -3.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SJM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares sank -2.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SJM fell by -1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $149.18. In addition, The J. M. Smucker Company saw -6.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SJM starting from Penrose Jill R, who sale 4,543 shares at the price of $140.83 back on Sep 07. After this action, Penrose Jill R now owns 9,106 shares of The J. M. Smucker Company, valued at $639,791 using the latest closing price.

SMUCKER RICHARD K, the Director of The J. M. Smucker Company, sale 20,000 shares at $142.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that SMUCKER RICHARD K is holding 631,010 shares at $2,845,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SJM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.24 for the present operating margin

+30.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for The J. M. Smucker Company stands at +7.87. Equity return is now at value 7.00, with 3.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In summary, The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.