The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Zscaler Inc.’s (ZS) Stock

In the past week, ZS stock has gone up by 2.59%, with a monthly gain of 2.85% and a quarterly plunge of -5.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.87% for Zscaler Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.78% for ZS stock, with a simple moving average of -9.33% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ZS is at 0.88. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 26 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ZS is $168.98, which is $39.62 above the current market price. The public float for ZS is 86.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.83% of that float. The average trading volume for ZS on March 01, 2023 was 2.61M shares.

Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.52 compared to its previous closing price of 131.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/02/22 that Zscaler Is Hurting as Tech Spending Slows. Why It’s Still a ‘Top Name’ to Own.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ZS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $148 based on the research report published on February 14th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZS reach a price target of $124. The rating they have provided for ZS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to ZS, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on January 18th of the current year.

ZS Trading at 8.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares surge +6.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZS rose by +2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $133.96. In addition, Zscaler Inc. saw 17.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZS starting from Brown Andrew William Fraser, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $108.78 back on Dec 23. After this action, Brown Andrew William Fraser now owns 23,250 shares of Zscaler Inc., valued at $543,900 using the latest closing price.

Rajic Dali, the Chief Operating Officer of Zscaler Inc., sale 7,113 shares at $114.14 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Rajic Dali is holding 296,820 shares at $811,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.01 for the present operating margin

+77.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zscaler Inc. stands at -35.77. Equity return is now at value -70.90, with -13.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zscaler Inc. (ZS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.