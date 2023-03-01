The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (IRWD) Stock

The stock of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) has seen a -3.18% decrease in the past week, with a -1.91% drop in the past month, and a -3.92% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for IRWD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.14% for IRWD stock, with a simple moving average of -1.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) Right Now?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.68x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) by analysts is $13.20, which is $1.48 above the current market price. The public float for IRWD is 150.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.57% of that float. On March 01, 2023, the average trading volume of IRWD was 1.92M shares.

IRWD) stock’s latest price update

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD)’s stock price has decreased by -0.70 compared to its previous closing price of 11.35. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.18% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of IRWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRWD stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for IRWD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for IRWD in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $15 based on the research report published on September 02nd of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IRWD reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for IRWD stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to IRWD, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on September 30th of the previous year.

IRWD Trading at -3.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +0.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IRWD fell by -3.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.40. In addition, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -9.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IRWD starting from MCCOURT Thomas A, who sale 110,962 shares at the price of $12.07 back on Jan 05. After this action, MCCOURT Thomas A now owns 712,440 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $1,339,311 using the latest closing price.

Rickard Jason, the SVP, Chief Operating Officer of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 27,000 shares at $12.39 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Rickard Jason is holding 348,736 shares at $334,530 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IRWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.97 for the present operating margin

+99.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +42.64. Equity return is now at value 30.50, with 16.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 30.58.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.