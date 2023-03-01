The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Foot Locker Inc.’s (FL) Stock

The stock of Foot Locker Inc. (FL) has gone up by 2.05% for the week, with a -0.59% drop in the past month and a 12.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.83% for FL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.52% for FL stock, with a simple moving average of 27.52% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) is above average at 9.95x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.23.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 18 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Foot Locker Inc. (FL) is $42.95, which is -$1.09 below the current market price. The public float for FL is 91.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FL on March 01, 2023 was 2.05M shares.

FL) stock’s latest price update

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL)’s stock price has increased by 1.02 compared to its previous closing price of 43.28. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/21/23 that Foot Locker Names Robert Higginbotham as Interim Finance Chief

Analysts’ Opinion of FL

The stock of Foot Locker Inc. (FL) has gone up by 2.05% for the week, with a -0.59% drop in the past month and a 12.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.83% for FL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.52% for FL stock, with a simple moving average of 27.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FL stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for FL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FL in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $55 based on the research report published on February 07th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FL reach a price target of $62, previously predicting the price at $38. The rating they have provided for FL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 01st, 2023.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to FL, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on August 22nd of the previous year.

FL Trading at 8.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares surge +3.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FL rose by +2.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.46. In addition, Foot Locker Inc. saw 15.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FL starting from Cipriano Giovanna, who sale 25,554 shares at the price of $45.00 back on Feb 01. After this action, Cipriano Giovanna now owns 28,791 shares of Foot Locker Inc., valued at $1,149,930 using the latest closing price.

Maurer John A, the VP, Treasurer of Foot Locker Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $45.07 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Maurer John A is holding 21,221 shares at $90,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.52 for the present operating margin

+32.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Foot Locker Inc. stands at +9.97. Equity return is now at value 13.20, with 5.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.36.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Foot Locker Inc. (FL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.