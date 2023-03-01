The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) has seen a 1.16% increase in the past week, with a 2.15% gain in the past month, and a 3.04% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.85% for HIG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.79% for HIG stock, with a simple moving average of 11.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) is 14.36x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HIG is 0.87. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for HIG is 313.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.95% of that float. On March 01, 2023, HIG’s average trading volume was 1.62M shares.

HIG) stock’s latest price update

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG)’s stock price has increased by 0.57 compared to its previous closing price of 77.84. However, the company has seen a 1.16% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/22/21 that Hartford CEO Surprised by Chubb Proposal; Board Has Rejected Three

Analysts’ Opinion of HIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIG stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for HIG by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for HIG in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $77 based on the research report published on January 20th of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HIG reach a price target of $85. The rating they have provided for HIG stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to HIG, setting the target price at $84 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

HIG Trading at 2.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +2.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIG rose by +1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.99. In addition, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. saw 3.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIG starting from TOOKER ADIN M, who sale 3,920 shares at the price of $77.41 back on Feb 23. After this action, TOOKER ADIN M now owns 25,820 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., valued at $303,447 using the latest closing price.

Paiano Robert W, the EVP & Chief Risk Officer of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc., sale 14,542 shares at $77.38 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Paiano Robert W is holding 46,629 shares at $1,125,222 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIG

Equity return is now at value 13.90, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.