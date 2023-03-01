The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.28x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.70. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) by analysts is $14.33, which is $5.57 above the current market price. The public float for GEO is 118.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.96% of that float. On March 01, 2023, the average trading volume of GEO was 2.63M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

GEO) stock’s latest price update

The GEO Group Inc. (NYSE: GEO)’s stock price has decreased by -2.67 compared to its previous closing price of 9.00. but the company has seen a -6.61% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/08/21 that Private Prisons Still Make Money From Federal Inmates Despite Biden’s Order

GEO’s Market Performance

The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) has experienced a -6.61% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -22.68% drop in the past month, and a -16.73% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.16% for GEO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.73% for GEO stock, with a simple moving average of 1.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GEO stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for GEO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GEO in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $14 based on the research report published on November 29th of the previous year 2022.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GEO reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for GEO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 08th, 2021.

Noble Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to GEO, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on June 29th of the previous year.

GEO Trading at -19.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares sank -20.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEO fell by -6.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.53. In addition, The GEO Group Inc. saw -20.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEO starting from Black James H., who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $10.99 back on Dec 12. After this action, Black James H. now owns 6,373 shares of The GEO Group Inc., valued at $32,970 using the latest closing price.

March Shayn P., the VP of Finance and Treasurer of The GEO Group Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $10.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that March Shayn P. is holding 56,779 shares at $25,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.12 for the present operating margin

+24.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for The GEO Group Inc. stands at +7.23. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, The GEO Group Inc. (GEO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.