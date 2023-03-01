The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BODY is $1.50, which is $0.91 above the current price. The public float for BODY is 145.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.84% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BODY on March 01, 2023 was 487.42K shares.

BODY) stock’s latest price update

The Beachbody Company Inc. (NYSE: BODY)’s stock price has decreased by -7.47 compared to its previous closing price of 0.70. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BODY’s Market Performance

The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) has seen a 3.95% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.59% gain in the past month and a -16.29% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.63% for BODY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.49% for BODY stock, with a simple moving average of -39.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BODY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BODY stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for BODY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BODY in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $2.27 based on the research report published on May 05th of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BODY reach a price target of $2.40. The rating they have provided for BODY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 29th, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Sell” to BODY, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on November 17th of the previous year.

BODY Trading at 3.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BODY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.40%, as shares surge +6.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BODY rose by +3.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6443. In addition, The Beachbody Company Inc. saw 22.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BODY starting from Daikeler Carl, who purchase 114,811 shares at the price of $0.70 back on Dec 02. After this action, Daikeler Carl now owns 3,199,946 shares of The Beachbody Company Inc., valued at $80,483 using the latest closing price.

Congdon Jonathan, the CO-FOUNDER AND VICE CHAIRMAN of The Beachbody Company Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $0.70 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Congdon Jonathan is holding 17,826,629 shares at $35,065 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BODY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.92 for the present operating margin

+58.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Beachbody Company Inc. stands at -26.14. Equity return is now at value -95.50, with -54.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Beachbody Company Inc. (BODY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.