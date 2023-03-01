The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK)’s stock price has decreased by -0.33 compared to its previous closing price of 24.17. however, the company has experienced a 2.03% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) is 117.51x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) is $29.15, which is $5.02 above the current market price. The public float for AZEK is 146.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.00% of that float. On March 01, 2023, AZEK’s average trading volume was 2.21M shares.

AZEK’s Market Performance

AZEK stock saw an increase of 2.03% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.58% and a quarterly increase of 29.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.96% for The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.02% for AZEK stock, with a simple moving average of 21.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZEK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZEK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AZEK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AZEK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $25 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AZEK reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for AZEK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to AZEK, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

AZEK Trading at 2.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +3.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZEK rose by +2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.40. In addition, The AZEK Company Inc. saw 18.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZEK starting from Ares Corporate Opportunities F, who sale 4,770,000 shares at the price of $26.06 back on Feb 15. After this action, Ares Corporate Opportunities F now owns 14,326,090 shares of The AZEK Company Inc., valued at $124,310,970 using the latest closing price.

ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN, the Director of The AZEK Company Inc., sale 4,770,000 shares at $26.06 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN is holding 14,325,990 shares at $124,310,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AZEK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.50 for the present operating margin

+30.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for The AZEK Company Inc. stands at +5.55. Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.