The -15.21% Simple Moving Average of Chimera Investment Corporation’s (CIM) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) has seen a -1.52% decrease in the past week, with a -9.36% drop in the past month, and a -2.99% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.37% for CIM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.50% for CIM stock, with a simple moving average of -15.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 5 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) is $6.83, which is $0.34 above the current market price. The public float for CIM is 228.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.81% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CIM on March 01, 2023 was 1.92M shares.

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.92 compared to its previous closing price of 6.55. however, the company has experienced a -1.52% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CIM by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CIM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $10 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to CIM, setting the target price at $19.50 in the report published on August 21st of the previous year.

CIM Trading at -2.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares sank -7.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIM fell by -1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.99. In addition, Chimera Investment Corporation saw 18.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.58 for the present operating margin

+92.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chimera Investment Corporation stands at -74.09. Equity return is now at value -20.20, with -4.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.