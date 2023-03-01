The -13.88% Decline of XPEL Inc.’s (XPEL) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of XPEL Inc. (XPEL) has gone down by -14.39% for the week, with a -11.11% drop in the past month and a -2.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.53% for XPEL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.23% for XPEL stock, with a simple moving average of 5.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL) Right Now?

XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 47.02x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.62. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for XPEL Inc. (XPEL) by analysts is $92.50, which is $29.52 above the current market price. The public float for XPEL is 19.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.65% of that float. On March 01, 2023, the average trading volume of XPEL was 123.17K shares.

XPEL) stock’s latest price update

XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEL)’s stock price has decreased by -13.50 compared to its previous closing price of 77.24. but the company has seen a -14.39% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of XPEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XPEL stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for XPEL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XPEL in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley FBR is $22 based on the research report published on February 05th of the previous year 2020.

XPEL Trading at -5.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XPEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.88%, as shares sank -11.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XPEL fell by -14.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.47. In addition, XPEL Inc. saw 11.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XPEL starting from Crumly Richard K., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $77.48 back on Feb 07. After this action, Crumly Richard K. now owns 628,498 shares of XPEL Inc., valued at $774,800 using the latest closing price.

Crumly Richard K., the Director of XPEL Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $78.12 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Crumly Richard K. is holding 638,498 shares at $781,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XPEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.47 for the present operating margin

+35.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for XPEL Inc. stands at +12.18. Equity return is now at value 39.80, with 21.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.

Conclusion

To sum up, XPEL Inc. (XPEL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.