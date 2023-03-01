The -13.88% Decline of Silk Road Medical Inc’s (SILK) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, SILK stock has gone down by -6.70%, with a monthly decline of -9.04% and a quarterly plunge of -4.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.58% for Silk Road Medical Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.02% for SILK stock, with a simple moving average of 9.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.22.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for SILK is 37.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SILK on March 01, 2023 was 374.49K shares.

SILK) stock’s latest price update

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK)’s stock price has decreased by -6.96 compared to its previous closing price of 52.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -6.70% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SILK

Analysts’ Opinion of SILK

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SILK reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for SILK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 22nd, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Sell” to SILK, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on July 11th of the previous year.

SILK Trading at -7.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SILK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares sank -8.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SILK fell by -5.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.23. In addition, Silk Road Medical Inc saw -6.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SILK starting from WEATHERMAN ELIZABETH H, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $49.86 back on Feb 15. After this action, WEATHERMAN ELIZABETH H now owns 154,454 shares of Silk Road Medical Inc, valued at $249,300 using the latest closing price.

Rogers Erica J., the President and CEO of Silk Road Medical Inc, sale 6,000 shares at $50.94 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Rogers Erica J. is holding 246,199 shares at $305,627 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SILK

Equity return is now at value -86.40, with -36.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.