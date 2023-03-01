The -13.88% Decline of Digital Brands Group Inc.’s (DBGI) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, DBGI stock has gone down by -8.88%, with a monthly decline of -47.62% and a quarterly plunge of -74.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.90% for Digital Brands Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -35.48% for DBGI stock, with a simple moving average of -85.37% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) Right Now?

The public float for DBGI is 4.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.82% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DBGI on March 01, 2023 was 2.40M shares.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

DBGI) stock’s latest price update

Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI)’s stock price has increased by 9.22 compared to its previous closing price of 1.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

In the past week, DBGI stock has gone down by -8.88%, with a monthly decline of -47.62% and a quarterly plunge of -74.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.90% for Digital Brands Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -35.48% for DBGI stock, with a simple moving average of -85.37% for the last 200 days.

DBGI Trading at -50.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DBGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.63%, as shares sank -47.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DBGI fell by -8.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.3168. In addition, Digital Brands Group Inc. saw -63.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DBGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-252.93 for the present operating margin

+22.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Brands Group Inc. stands at -426.61. Equity return is now at value 265.90, with -88.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.