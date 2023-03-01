Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is above average at 56.75x. The 36-month beta value for TSLA is also noteworthy at 2.09. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TSLA is $197.30, which is -$5.64 below than the current price. The public float for TSLA is 2.64B, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.11% of that float. The average trading volume of TSLA on March 01, 2023 was 171.94M shares.

TSLA) stock’s latest price update

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA)’s stock price has decreased by -2.35 compared to its previous closing price of 205.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.01% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported 1 hour ago that Tesla Investor Day 2023

TSLA’s Market Performance

TSLA’s stock has risen by 0.01% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 20.53% and a quarterly rise of 9.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.86% for Tesla Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.22% for TSLA stock, with a simple moving average of -9.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSLA stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TSLA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TSLA in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $275 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TSLA reach a price target of $200, previously predicting the price at $255. The rating they have provided for TSLA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 30th, 2023.

Argus gave a rating of “Buy” to TSLA, setting the target price at $257 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

TSLA Trading at 26.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.01%, as shares surge +16.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSLA rose by +0.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $199.86. In addition, Tesla Inc. saw 63.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSLA starting from Kirkhorn Zachary, who sale 3,750 shares at the price of $193.00 back on Feb 06. After this action, Kirkhorn Zachary now owns 196,661 shares of Tesla Inc., valued at $723,750 using the latest closing price.

Baglino Andrew D, the SVP Powertrain and Energy Eng. of Tesla Inc., sale 10,500 shares at $162.50 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that Baglino Andrew D is holding 64,259 shares at $1,706,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.98 for the present operating margin

+25.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tesla Inc. stands at +15.45. Equity return is now at value 32.50, with 17.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

In summary, Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.