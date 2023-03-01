Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TTCF is 0.55. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) is $2.17, which is $0.74 above the current market price. The public float for TTCF is 45.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 35.50% of that float. On March 01, 2023, TTCF’s average trading volume was 1.20M shares.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF)’s stock price has decreased by -4.55 compared to its previous closing price of 1.32. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/30/21 that Ammo, MongoDB, Tattooed Chef, Bed Bath & Beyond: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

TTCF’s Market Performance

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) has experienced a -5.97% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -20.25% drop in the past month, and a -21.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.29% for TTCF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.64% for TTCF stock, with a simple moving average of -71.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTCF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTCF stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for TTCF by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for TTCF in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $4.50 based on the research report published on October 24th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTCF reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for TTCF stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 30th, 2022.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to TTCF, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

TTCF Trading at -7.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTCF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.16%, as shares sank -19.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTCF fell by -5.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4105. In addition, Tattooed Chef Inc. saw 2.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TTCF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.81 for the present operating margin

+8.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tattooed Chef Inc. stands at -41.81. Equity return is now at value -58.40, with -42.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.33.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.