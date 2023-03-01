Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.97.

The public float for TGB is 277.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.42% of that float. On March 01, 2023, the average trading volume of TGB was 1.38M shares.

TGB) stock’s latest price update

Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB)’s stock price has increased by 4.91 compared to its previous closing price of 1.63. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TGB’s Market Performance

TGB’s stock has risen by 7.55% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.00% and a quarterly rise of 25.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.96% for Taseko Mines Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.92% for TGB stock, with a simple moving average of 29.37% for the last 200 days.

TGB Trading at 4.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.53%, as shares sank -3.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGB rose by +7.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6580. In addition, Taseko Mines Limited saw 16.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.87 for the present operating margin

+13.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taseko Mines Limited stands at -6.61. Equity return is now at value -7.20, with -2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.