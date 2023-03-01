Suzano S.A. (SUZ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ)’s stock price has increased by 2.24 compared to its previous closing price of 8.93. but the company has seen a 3.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) Right Now?

Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SUZ is $13.11, which is $4.04 above the current market price. The public float for SUZ is 1.31B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.14% of that float. The average trading volume for SUZ on March 01, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

SUZ’s Market Performance

SUZ stock saw an increase of 3.05% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.82% and a quarterly increase of -11.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.41% for Suzano S.A. (SUZ). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.43% for SUZ stock, with a simple moving average of -3.54% for the last 200 days.

SUZ Trading at -1.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares surge +0.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUZ rose by +3.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.01. In addition, Suzano S.A. saw -1.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Suzano S.A. (SUZ) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.