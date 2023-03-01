Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO)’s stock price has decreased by -2.85 compared to its previous closing price of 10.88. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) Right Now?

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE: SHO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 30.73x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.30.

The public float for SHO is 206.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.12% of that float. On March 01, 2023, the average trading volume of SHO was 2.09M shares.

SHO’s Market Performance

The stock of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) has seen a 4.34% increase in the past week, with a -2.67% drop in the past month, and a -1.77% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.10% for SHO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.45% for SHO stock, with a simple moving average of -0.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHO

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHO reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for SHO stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

SHO Trading at 3.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.30%, as shares sank -0.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHO rose by +4.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.72. In addition, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. saw 9.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHO starting from Springer Robert C, who sale 1 shares at the price of $12.35 back on Jun 03. After this action, Springer Robert C now owns 540,523 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc., valued at $12 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.89 for the present operating margin

+21.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. stands at +9.57. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.