SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.29 compared to its previous closing price of 59.47. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/27/21 that Tesla, GameStop, UPS: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) is above average at 23.62x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.40.

The public float for SSNC is 219.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SSNC on March 01, 2023 was 1.43M shares.

SSNC’s Market Performance

The stock of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) has seen a -2.33% decrease in the past week, with a -1.59% drop in the past month, and a 11.98% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.91% for SSNC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.40% for SSNC stock, with a simple moving average of 4.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSNC

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SSNC reach a price target of $105. The rating they have provided for SSNC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to SSNC, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

SSNC Trading at 3.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares sank -0.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSNC fell by -2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.39. In addition, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. saw 12.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSNC starting from Kanwar Rahul, who sale 73,232 shares at the price of $62.50 back on Aug 12. After this action, Kanwar Rahul now owns 50,000 shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc., valued at $4,577,146 using the latest closing price.

Kanwar Rahul, the President & COO of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc., sale 46,700 shares at $63.06 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Kanwar Rahul is holding 50,000 shares at $2,944,902 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSNC

Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.