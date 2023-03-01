Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SFM is at 0.38.

The public float for SFM is 103.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 14.70% of that float. The average trading volume for SFM on March 01, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

SFM) stock’s latest price update

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM)’s stock price has decreased by -2.07 compared to its previous closing price of 30.93. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/31/21 that Sprouts Farmers Market Names New CFO

SFM’s Market Performance

SFM’s stock has fallen by -4.30% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.96% and a quarterly drop of -9.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.40% for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.84% for SFM stock, with a simple moving average of 3.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SFM stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SFM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SFM in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $35 based on the research report published on December 20th of the previous year 2022.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Neutral” to SFM, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

SFM Trading at -5.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares sank -4.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFM fell by -4.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.10. In addition, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. saw -6.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SFM starting from Sinclair Jack, who sale 85,953 shares at the price of $33.77 back on Dec 05. After this action, Sinclair Jack now owns 207,638 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., valued at $2,902,616 using the latest closing price.

Lombardi Brandon F., the Chief Legal Officer of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $34.09 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Lombardi Brandon F. is holding 28,150 shares at $170,444 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SFM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.55 for the present operating margin

+34.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stands at +4.00. Equity return is now at value 25.10, with 8.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.