SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SWTX is 0.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) is $47.50, which is $25.5 above the current market price. The public float for SWTX is 55.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.66% of that float. On March 01, 2023, SWTX’s average trading volume was 697.25K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

SWTX) stock’s latest price update

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX)’s stock price has increased by 4.62 compared to its previous closing price of 30.49. but the company has seen a 10.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SWTX’s Market Performance

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) has seen a 10.15% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.54% gain in the past month and a 33.86% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.07% for SWTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.67% for SWTX stock, with a simple moving average of 16.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWTX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SWTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SWTX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $45 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWTX reach a price target of $101, previously predicting the price at $87. The rating they have provided for SWTX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 19th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to SWTX, setting the target price at $73 in the report published on October 29th of the previous year.

SWTX Trading at 13.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.37%, as shares surge +6.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWTX rose by +10.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.87. In addition, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. saw 22.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWTX starting from Pichl Daniel, who sale 858 shares at the price of $31.00 back on Jan 26. After this action, Pichl Daniel now owns 35,203 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc., valued at $26,598 using the latest closing price.

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, the 10% Owner of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc., sale 153,897 shares at $31.96 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC is holding 5,599,842 shares at $4,919,148 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWTX

Equity return is now at value -59.70, with -54.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.78.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.