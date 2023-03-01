Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: SRC) is above average at 21.80x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.30.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) is $45.38, which is $3.15 above the current market price. The public float for SRC is 138.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SRC on March 01, 2023 was 813.85K shares.

SRC stock's latest price update

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: SRC)’s stock price has decreased by -2.46 compared to its previous closing price of 42.22. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SRC’s Market Performance

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) has experienced a -5.62% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -3.99% drop in the past month, and a -1.13% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.51% for SRC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.39% for SRC stock, with a simple moving average of 1.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRC

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRC reach a price target of $43, previously predicting the price at $42. The rating they have provided for SRC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 14th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Perform” to SRC, setting the target price at $37 in the report published on October 20th of the previous year.

SRC Trading at -2.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares sank -3.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRC fell by -5.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.45. In addition, Spirit Realty Capital Inc. saw 3.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRC starting from GILCHRIST RICHARD I, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $41.91 back on Dec 01. After this action, GILCHRIST RICHARD I now owns 44,409 shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc., valued at $251,459 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.24 for the present operating margin

+54.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Spirit Realty Capital Inc. stands at +29.14. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 3.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.