Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN)’s stock price has increased by 2.06 compared to its previous closing price of 5.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/28/22 that Consolidation Drives Private Equity’s Haynesville Shale Exits

Is It Worth Investing in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Right Now?

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SWN is at 1.29. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SWN is $8.73, which is $3.51 above the current market price. The public float for SWN is 1.10B, and currently, shorts hold a 6.44% of that float. The average trading volume for SWN on March 01, 2023 was 23.80M shares.

SWN’s Market Performance

The stock of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has seen a 7.33% increase in the past week, with a 0.17% rise in the past month, and a -20.92% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.56% for SWN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.97% for SWN stock, with a simple moving average of -19.09% for the last 200 days.

SWN Trading at -3.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.77%, as shares sank -1.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWN rose by +7.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.25. In addition, Southwestern Energy Company saw -7.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SWN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+49.20 for the present operating margin

+52.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southwestern Energy Company stands at +12.33. Equity return is now at value 111.00, with 14.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.