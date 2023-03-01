SLM Corporation (SLM) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.46x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for SLM Corporation (SLM) by analysts is $17.62, which is $3.37 above the current market price. The public float for SLM is 238.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.48% of that float. On March 01, 2023, the average trading volume of SLM was 1.83M shares.

SLM stock's latest price update

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.07 compared to its previous closing price of 14.39.

SLM’s Market Performance

SLM Corporation (SLM) has seen a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -18.30% decline in the past month and a -15.86% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.63% for SLM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.10% for SLM stock, with a simple moving average of -11.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLM stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SLM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SLM in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $16 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLM reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for SLM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 11th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to SLM, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

SLM Trading at -10.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares sank -15.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLM remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.18. In addition, SLM Corporation saw -13.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLM starting from Boyles Jonathan, who sale 6,140 shares at the price of $17.43 back on Mar 04. After this action, Boyles Jonathan now owns 120,766 shares of SLM Corporation, valued at $107,020 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.11 for the present operating margin

+83.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for SLM Corporation stands at +19.79. Equity return is now at value 47.30, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, SLM Corporation (SLM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.