SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT)’s stock price has increased by 11.74 compared to its previous closing price of 11.75. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT) Right Now?

The public float for SKYT is 12.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.81% of that float. The average trading volume of SKYT on March 01, 2023 was 271.83K shares.

SKYT’s Market Performance

The stock of SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) has seen a 1.00% increase in the past week, with a 22.94% rise in the past month, and a 42.41% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.58% for SKYT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.19% for SKYT stock, with a simple moving average of 36.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKYT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKYT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for SKYT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SKYT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $10 based on the research report published on April 26th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SKYT reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for SKYT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 05th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to SKYT, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

SKYT Trading at 31.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.73%, as shares surge +29.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKYT rose by +1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +162.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.52. In addition, SkyWater Technology Inc. saw 84.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKYT starting from Litecky Mark, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $13.35 back on Feb 23. After this action, Litecky Mark now owns 418,977 shares of SkyWater Technology Inc., valued at $53,416 using the latest closing price.

DDK Developments, L.L.C., the 10% Owner of SkyWater Technology Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $12.93 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that DDK Developments, L.L.C. is holding 4,922,040 shares at $646,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.98 for the present operating margin

+12.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for SkyWater Technology Inc. stands at -18.59. Equity return is now at value -153.50, with -26.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

In summary, SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.