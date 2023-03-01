Sky Harbour Group Corporation (SKYH) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX: SKYH)’s stock price has increased by 36.43 compared to its previous closing price of 5.38. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 28.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sky Harbour Group Corporation (AMEX: SKYH) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SKYH is 10.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.21% of that float. The average trading volume for SKYH on March 01, 2023 was 11.73K shares.

SKYH’s Market Performance

SKYH’s stock has seen a 28.32% increase for the week, with a 47.69% rise in the past month and a 143.85% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.43% for Sky Harbour Group Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 30.29% for SKYH stock, with a simple moving average of 55.61% for the last 200 days.

SKYH Trading at 64.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKYH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.18%, as shares surge +46.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +147.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKYH rose by +28.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.75. In addition, Sky Harbour Group Corporation saw 175.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SKYH

Equity return is now at value -7.70, with -1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sky Harbour Group Corporation (SKYH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.