Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SVM is 0.96.

The average price predicted by analysts for SVM is $5.04, The public float for SVM is 169.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SVM on March 01, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

SVM stock's latest price update

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM)’s stock price has increased by 4.07 compared to its previous closing price of 2.95. However, the company has seen a 0.33% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SVM’s Market Performance

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) has experienced a 0.33% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.40% drop in the past month, and a 8.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.30% for SVM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.66% for SVM stock, with a simple moving average of 12.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SVM

Alliance Global Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to SVM, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on March 11th of the previous year.

SVM Trading at -3.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares sank -7.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SVM rose by +0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.17. In addition, Silvercorp Metals Inc. saw 3.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SVM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.05 for the present operating margin

+37.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silvercorp Metals Inc. stands at +14.06. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 3.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.