Should You Invest in VMware Inc. (VMW) Now?

VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for VMW is at 0.70. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VMW is $141.21, which is $29.11 above the current market price. The public float for VMW is 227.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.36% of that float. The average trading volume for VMW on March 01, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

VMW stock's latest price update

VMware Inc. (NYSE: VMW)’s stock price has decreased by -0.75 compared to its previous closing price of 110.96. However, the company has experienced a -3.81% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/20/22 that EU to Probe Broadcom’s $61 Billion Planned Takeover of VMware

VMW’s Market Performance

VMW’s stock has fallen by -3.81% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.47% and a quarterly drop of -7.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.98% for VMware Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.56% for VMW stock, with a simple moving average of -5.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VMW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VMW stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for VMW by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VMW in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $119 based on the research report published on February 25th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VMW reach a price target of $135, previously predicting the price at $160. The rating they have provided for VMW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 25th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to VMW, setting the target price at $167 in the report published on February 25th of the previous year.

VMW Trading at -9.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -9.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMW fell by -3.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.28. In addition, VMware Inc. saw -10.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMW starting from Brulard Jean Pierre, who sale 6,651 shares at the price of $121.01 back on Dec 22. After this action, Brulard Jean Pierre now owns 69,563 shares of VMware Inc., valued at $804,838 using the latest closing price.

Rowe Zane, the Chief Financial Officer & EVP of VMware Inc., sale 17,860 shares at $120.02 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Rowe Zane is holding 160,981 shares at $2,143,608 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.58 for the present operating margin

+81.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for VMware Inc. stands at +14.16.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VMware Inc. (VMW) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.