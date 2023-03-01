Should You Invest in VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for VZIO is $13.54, which is $3.8 above the current market price. The public float for VZIO is 55.05M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.75% of that float. The average trading volume for VZIO on March 01, 2023 was 372.00K shares.

VZIO) stock’s latest price update

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO)’s stock price has increased by 6.66 compared to its previous closing price of 9.61. However, the company has seen a 6.11% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/27/21 that This New Stock Can Ride the Boom in Streaming

VZIO’s Market Performance

VZIO’s stock has risen by 6.11% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.95% and a quarterly drop of -2.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.06% for VIZIO Holding Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.79% for VZIO stock, with a simple moving average of 8.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VZIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VZIO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for VZIO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for VZIO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $13 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VZIO reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for VZIO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 04th, 2022.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to VZIO, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on December 08th of the previous year.

VZIO Trading at 19.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VZIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.72%, as shares surge +17.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VZIO rose by +6.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.50. In addition, VIZIO Holding Corp. saw 38.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VZIO starting from Townsend Adam R., who sale 19,933 shares at the price of $11.02 back on Nov 15. After this action, Townsend Adam R. now owns 491,486 shares of VIZIO Holding Corp., valued at $219,721 using the latest closing price.

Townsend Adam R., the Chief Financial Officer of VIZIO Holding Corp., sale 67 shares at $11.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Townsend Adam R. is holding 510,419 shares at $744 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VZIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.39 for the present operating margin

+15.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for VIZIO Holding Corp. stands at -1.85. Equity return is now at value -4.90, with -1.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, VIZIO Holding Corp. (VZIO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.