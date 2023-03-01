Should You Invest in SM Energy Company (SM) Now?

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SM is at 4.42. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SM is $46.29, which is $17.24 above the current market price. The public float for SM is 120.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.06% of that float. The average trading volume for SM on March 01, 2023 was 1.73M shares.

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM)’s stock price has decreased by -1.07 compared to its previous closing price of 29.83. However, the company has experienced a -0.07% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SM’s Market Performance

SM Energy Company (SM) has experienced a -0.07% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.98% drop in the past month, and a -32.47% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.57% for SM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.61% for SM stock, with a simple moving average of -24.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SM stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for SM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SM in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $51 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SM reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for SM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to SM, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

SM Trading at -9.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.05%, as shares sank -7.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SM fell by -0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.47. In addition, SM Energy Company saw -15.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SM starting from Quintana Julio M, who sale 22,300 shares at the price of $42.79 back on Oct 21. After this action, Quintana Julio M now owns 121,944 shares of SM Energy Company, valued at $954,217 using the latest closing price.

Copeland David W, the EVP & General Counsel of SM Energy Company, sale 10,000 shares at $46.23 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Copeland David W is holding 228,543 shares at $462,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+58.16 for the present operating margin

+61.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for SM Energy Company stands at +33.11. Equity return is now at value 42.30, with 20.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SM Energy Company (SM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.