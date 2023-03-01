Should You Invest in Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MOBQ is at 0.49. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MOBQ is 5.73M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.64% of that float. The average trading volume for MOBQ on March 01, 2023 was 186.71K shares.

MOBQ) stock’s latest price update

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ)’s stock price has increased by 16.57 compared to its previous closing price of 0.25. However, the company has seen a 6.17% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MOBQ’s Market Performance

MOBQ’s stock has risen by 6.17% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -47.10% and a quarterly drop of -72.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.33% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.47% for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -35.85% for MOBQ stock, with a simple moving average of -73.67% for the last 200 days.

MOBQ Trading at -44.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOBQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.33%, as shares sank -56.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOBQ rose by +4.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4271. In addition, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. saw -46.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MOBQ

Equity return is now at value 325.50, with -141.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.