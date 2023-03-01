Should You Invest in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Now?

The public float for DOCN is 68.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.29% of that float. The average trading volume for DOCN on March 01, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN)’s stock price has increased by 2.66 compared to its previous closing price of 31.15. However, the company has seen a -4.96% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/07/22 that Digital Ocean Earnings Raise More Questions About the Cloud

DOCN’s Market Performance

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) has seen a -4.96% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 7.89% gain in the past month and a 15.45% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.16% for DOCN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.79% for DOCN stock, with a simple moving average of -12.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOCN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DOCN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DOCN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $30 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOCN reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for DOCN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 08th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to DOCN, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

DOCN Trading at 11.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.96%, as shares surge +10.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCN fell by -4.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.56. In addition, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. saw 25.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCN starting from Brantz Carly D, who sale 106,419 shares at the price of $34.42 back on Feb 21. After this action, Brantz Carly D now owns 76,358 shares of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., valued at $3,662,942 using the latest closing price.

SHAPIRO ALAN, the General Counsel of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., sale 39,358 shares at $34.59 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that SHAPIRO ALAN is holding 227,349 shares at $1,361,393 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCN

Equity return is now at value -14.10, with -2.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.