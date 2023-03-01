Should You Invest in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CLEU is 16.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.47% of that float. The average trading volume for CLEU on March 01, 2023 was 155.38K shares.

CLEU stock's latest price update

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU)’s stock price has increased by 1.19 compared to its previous closing price of 0.88. However, the company has experienced a -1.40% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CLEU’s Market Performance

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) has experienced a -1.40% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.64% rise in the past month, and a -21.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.11% for CLEU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.64% for CLEU stock, with a simple moving average of -7.09% for the last 200 days.

CLEU Trading at 1.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLEU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.48%, as shares surge +8.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLEU fell by -1.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8414. In addition, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited saw -11.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLEU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.94 for the present operating margin

+70.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited stands at -31.97. Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 25.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.