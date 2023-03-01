Sempra (SRE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sempra (NYSE: SRE)’s stock price has decreased by -3.18 compared to its previous closing price of 154.88. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/02/22 that California’s Natural-Gas Bans Push Utility to Find a New Strategy

Is It Worth Investing in Sempra (NYSE: SRE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sempra (NYSE: SRE) is 21.06x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SRE is 0.72. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Sempra (SRE) is $174.17, which is $23.58 above the current market price. The public float for SRE is 314.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.93% of that float. On March 01, 2023, SRE’s average trading volume was 1.16M shares.

SRE’s Market Performance

The stock of Sempra (SRE) has seen a -3.51% decrease in the past week, with a -7.33% drop in the past month, and a -8.26% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.08% for SRE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.57% for SRE stock, with a simple moving average of -4.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRE

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRE reach a price target of $167, previously predicting the price at $164. The rating they have provided for SRE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 06th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to SRE, setting the target price at $180 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

SRE Trading at -4.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares sank -7.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRE fell by -3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $156.58. In addition, Sempra saw -2.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRE starting from Sedgwick Karen L, who sale 1,621 shares at the price of $159.44 back on Feb 02. After this action, Sedgwick Karen L now owns 20,823 shares of Sempra, valued at $258,449 using the latest closing price.

WALL PETER R, the SVP, Controller and CAO of Sempra, sale 2,940 shares at $161.16 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that WALL PETER R is holding 5,681 shares at $473,810 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.34 for the present operating margin

+27.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sempra stands at +10.09. Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 3.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sempra (SRE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.